Cubs' Matt Mervis Keeps Mashing, Brennen Davis Off to Good Start

Matt Mervis has put himself on the prospect map this season behind a breakout 2022 that has seen him reach Triple-A Iowa.

And two days into September, the Cubs first base prospect continues to live up to his nickname, “Mash.”

Mervis, who went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Thursday, went deep again Friday for Iowa — his 29th homer this season.

We cannot confirm that this ball has landed yet...Mash Mervis for the second night in a row goes deep against the Clippers! pic.twitter.com/ElZZIGg3v7 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 3, 2022

That fifth-inning blast gave Iowa a 3-0 lead, though they later fell behind to the Columbus Clippers, the Guardians’ Triple-A affiliate.

No problem. Mervis came up in the top of the ninth and hit a two-out, two-strike, game-tying double to even things at 6. Iowa picked up a 9-6 win.

https://twitter.com/EMCInsurance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EMCInsurance Player of the Game with his solo home run and this game-tying double in the ninth. pic.twitter.com/P7k0Bapmaa — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs)

Mervis, who wasn’t ranked among the Cubs’ top 30 prospects entering this season, opened 2022 at High-A South Bend before a May promotion to Double-A.

The Cubs promoted him to Iowa in July. He’s hitting .313/.376/.610 with 29 homers and 104 RBIs between the three levels.

It’s no surprise evaluators now consider him one of the Cubs’ top prospects (Baseball America: No. 20; MLB Pipeline: No. 21) as he’s put himself on the cusp of the big leagues.

Brennen Davis off to good start since return

Brennen Davis went close to four months between games with Iowa after undergoing back surgery early this season. But so far, so good, since the top Cubs prospect rejoined the I-Cubs.

Davis, the Cubs’ No. 2 prospect by both Pipeline and BA’s evaluations, reached base in all five of his plate appearances Friday. The 22-year-old went 2-for-2 (a pair of singles) with two walks in addition to a hit by pitch.

He’s 3-for-8 with a home run in three games since rejoining Iowa Wednesday.

Davis is expected to play in the upcoming Arizona Fall League.

