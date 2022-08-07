Cubs-Marlins Sunday Series Finale Delayed by Rain

Sunday's Cubs-Marlins game delayed by rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sunday's Marlins-Cubs series finale at Wrigley Field was delayed due to rain in the area.

The Cubs said the approximate start time is 2:15 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A tarp covered the infield from late morning up until the originally scheduled 1:20 p.m. first pitch approached.

The Cubs took Friday and Saturday's games over Miami by scores of 2-1 and 4-0.

Willson Contreras hit a late game-winning two-run homer Friday, and Drew Smyly threw 6 1/3 shutout innings Saturday.

Adrian Sampson (0-2, 3.74 ERA) and Jesús Luzardo (2-4, 3.97 ERA) are Sunday's probable starters.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.