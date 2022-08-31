Cubs' Mark Leiter Jr. Gets Second-Generation Payback for Leiter Clan

Cubs' Leiter gets next-gen payback in battles of MLB sons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mark Leiter Jr. has been a different pitcher since has latest recall from Triple-A on July 30 — producing a 1.53 ERA in 12 outings.

That’s been especially important for the Cubs since the front office traded the top half of the bullpen at the deadline — and especially important for a guy who went three years without throwing a big-league pitch after having Tommy John surgery.

“He’s earned some trust in getting some leverage innings,” manager David Ross said recently of the versatile right-hander he trusted with the extra innings in Monday’s loss to the Blue Jays.

But for all the recent personal success, Leiter took a rare opportunity in Toronto this week to quietly pull off a couple wins for a baseball pitching family that includes his dad, who pitched 11 seasons in the big leagues, his uncle Al, a two-time All-Star with 19 big-league seasons and cousin Jack Leiter, the second overall pick in last year’s draft.

Specifically, he got a couple back for the Mark Leiters in two second-generation grudge matches against Bo Bichette on Monday and Cavan Biggio during Wednesday’s Cubs win over the Jays.

Not that the Leiters figure to start going all Hatfield and McCoys on anyone, but Mark Jr. got Bichette on what turned out to be a big double-play grounder in extra innings Monday (after a replay review secured the second out), and then got Biggio on a pop to short in Monday’s game. It was the first time he had the chance to face either.

Bo’s dad, Dante, wore out Mark Jr.’s dad during their careers, going 9-for-24 (.375) with four doubles, an intentional walk and .942 OPS.

Biggio’s dad, Craig — the Hall of Famer — went just 6-for-26 against Mark’s dad. But two of the hits were homers, contributing to a .795 OPS (though pops Leiter administered some of his own pain with three pitches that hit the elder Biggio).

The Cubs lost the rare series in Toronto.

But at least one Cub came away with two small, personal wins to talk about over Thanksgiving dinner.

