Cubs' Marcus Stroman to Return Saturday, Start Vs. Dodgers

A banged-up Cubs starting rotation will get a boost Saturday with the return of Marcus Stroman.

Stroman will come off the injured list and start Saturday against the Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw.

Marcus Stroman will come off the IL and start for the #Cubs tomorrow against the Dodgers. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 8, 2022

Stroman has been on the 15-day IL since June 10 with right shoulder inflammation. He said his shoulder never felt right after missing nearly two weeks in May due to a bout with COVID-19.

The right-hander, who made a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa Sunday, last pitched for the Cubs June 3, when he allowed nine runs and 10 hits (three home runs) in four innings vs. the Cardinals.

After an inconsistent April, he had a good May, posting a 1.50 ERA in four starts — including a pair of seven-inning shutout performances vs. the Brewers and White Sox.

The Cubs lost Stroman, Wade Miley (shoulder) and Drew Smyly (oblique) to the injured list in the early days of June, and Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) went on the IL Wednesday.

Smyly could follow Stroman and rejoin the Cubs Sunday. The lefty, who's been sidelined since his last start in late May with a right oblique strain, made a rehab outing Monday with Single-A South Bend.

The Cubs' probable starter for Sunday's finale in Los Angeles has not yet been announced.

