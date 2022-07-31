Cubs' Marcus Stroman to Play for Puerto Rico in World Baseball Classic

By Tim Stebbins

Cubs' Stroman to pitch for Puerto Rico in '23 WBC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

At least one current Cubs player will participate in next year's World Baseball Classic, and it's none other than the MVP of the last edition of the tournament.

Marcus Stroman tweeted Sunday his intention to pitch for Team Puerto Rico in the 2023 WBC — which is returning for the first time since 2017.

Stroman, whose mom is Puerto Rican, is eligible to play for both Team USA and Puerto Rico in the WBC. 

He suited up for Team USA in 2017 and earned MVP honors after posting a 2.35 ERA in 15 1/3 innings.

That includes six shutout innings of one-hit ball in the championship game — an 8-0 USA win over Puerto Rico.

Cubs closer David Robertson closed out that championship win.

