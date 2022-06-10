Cubs' Marcus Stroman to Injured List, Kyle Hendricks ‘Back Soon'

Cubs place Stroman on IL, Hendricks 'back soon' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Two days after he was scheduled to take the bump in Baltimore, Cubs starter Marcus Stroman landed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Cubs manager David Ross said Stroman has not felt right since returning from the COVID-19 injured list last month. The right-hander missed over a week in May while dealing with a bout of COVID.

"The hope right now with Stro is that we can get him back as soon as possible," Ross said.

Stroman last pitched a week ago, when he surrendered a career-high nine runs in four innings in a blowout loss to the Diamondbacks. Three of Arizona's 10 hits off him were home runs.

He had one of his best outings of the season one start prior, when he allowed three hits in seven shutout innings against the White Sox on May 29.

Stroman's IL move is retroactive to Tuesday, meaning he's eligible to return June 22.

"Where that slots into the rotation, obviously we'll look at that later on," Ross said. "We'll give him a little bit of rest, get him some treatment, get him some bullpens and see how he feels.

"I always try to hope for the best and [that] it's the shortest amount of time [missed]."

Friday marks the beginning of a 17-day stretch without a day off for the Cubs, who got Wade Miley back from the IL on Friday. The veteran lefty will start the series opener against the Yankees.

Rookie Matt Swarmer, who's impressed in his first two career outings, is Saturday's probable starter, and Sunday's is to-be announced.

Kyle Hendricks, who last pitched June 1, is "dealing with some stuff," Ross said. He threw a bullpen Friday.

"Thats why we've given him some extra rest, but he'll be back soon," Ross said. "I'm confident in that."

Other Cubs roster moves from Friday:

Clint Frazier designated for assignment

Jonathan Villar activated from IL

Chris Martin activated off restricted list

Alfonso Rivas and Michael Rucker optioned to Triple-A Iowa

Contributing from New York: Gordon Wittenmyer

