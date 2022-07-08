Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Resistance to Stronger Gun Laws ‘Mind-Boggling'

Stroman on gun laws, speaking out, feeling unsafe in U.S. originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MILWAUKEE — It was a simple quote tweet off a news item that Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman saw.

The former Cleveland cop who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 and was subsequently fired now was being hired as a Pennsylvania small town’s only police officer.

“America continuing to go backward,” tweeted Stroman this week.

He knew what was coming in his responses.

“And you suck at pitching.” “Too bad your ERA will never go backwards.” “Go to Japan then. Commie!”

Never mind that Stroman was right. Or that the overall public blowback led to that cop resigning from his new job.

That was actually a good day on Twitter for the most outspoken Cub on social media, who does not shy from sharing his often insightful, pointed views on real-life, important issues.

“I tweeted out the other day about women, that it’s their body, their choice,” he said of his response to the Supreme Court overturning five decades of abortion-rights precedent. “You should see my DMs.”

Or the responses to his tweets calling for gun control in the wake of the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting May 14, the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting 10 days later or the Highland Park shooting at the 4th of July parade.

“F— you, Stroman!” “You’re a f—ing piece of sh—! No, we’re not doing that!”

Or worse, sometimes crossing into threats of violence and racist rants.

Stroman is as vocal as it gets on social media among baseball players.

And he said there should be a place for more of that in a sport that historically has discouraged it, as a potential catalyst for change with enough prominent voices from enough platforms reaching enough people across wide-ranging walks of life and perspectives.

“I would hope so,” Stroman said during a conversation this week with NBC Sports Chicago about Highland Park and other horrific mass shootings with high-powered assault rifles happening with increasing frequency nationwide.

“I think it takes a lot more people to be vocal. But the problem with being vocal is you have to take a lot of backlash — which, I understand, athletes don’t want to do that.”

That has been true traditionally with some high-profile athletes in all sports, even as sports has always occupied a space adjacent to politics and very often overlapping spaces. Michael Jordan is the classic Chicago example.

And baseball is the most persistent example among the sports.

But that might be starting to change with a younger, more socially aware, post-pandemic, post-George Floyd generation of players in the game — whether it’s young Giants manager Gabe Kapler boycotting the national anthem after the Uvalde shooting, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts leading by example as an outspoken proponent of change, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks ripping the Supreme Court’s abortion-rights ruling and America’s lax gun laws, or Cubs players willing to share thoughts solutions after the Highland Park shooting.

RELATED: Cubs on Highland Park shooting: 'Enough is enough'

Something has to change, right?

Wasn’t a tipping point always inevitable? A call to more voices raised in calls to action?

Maybe it takes the first generation of young athletes to experience active-shooter drills in their classrooms as kids.

Maybe it takes the kinds of things Stroman sees every time he posts his own truth to power or shares others’ on social media.

“You see everyone’s reactions to the shootings. You see so many people are OK with it, how so many people take the side of, ‘No, we don’t want to ban guns,’ “ he said.

“Like, how do you continue to see these shootings, little kids dying — and how can you be OK with continuing to have these gun rights. It’s crazy to me that Americans and politicians can continually see these massacres and not do anything for change.

“It’s mind-boggling.”

And at times demoralizing.

“I feel like I truly take the common-sense side,” said Stroman, a Duke graduate who grew up in Medford, N.Y., across Long Island Sound from the site of the Sandy Hook school shooting. “But now I’m starting to realize that’s really not common sense in this country.

“The older I get I start to realize how this country thinks and the type of individuals that we have in this country,” he added, “and I truly don’t think we’re anywhere close to change. I really don’t.”

What might it take to break through the barriers preventing change?

“At this point, I don’t know,” he said, pausing. “I think we’re going to have to have more minorities, people of color, in powerful positions. We’re going to have to have more people who are diverse. We’re going to have to have more women in positions of real power.

“We’re just going to have to change that common denominator.”

Today’s polarized, dog-whistled political climate and recent events don’t offer much optimism right now, he said.

“When we’re only concerned about one mindset, and everybody with the power in the country has the same mindset for the most part, I don’t think it’s ever going to change. I truly don’t,” Stroman said.

“That’s why I stay in my house, man. I don’t really like to go out anymore. I don’t feel safe in this country, truly.”

Whatever that might sound like, it’s not a surrender.

Stroman won’t stop speaking his truth, using his public platform for what he believes is right, he said.

Maybe Hendriks, Kapler, Cubs teammates and others in the game will even help create a new wave of powerful voices to join Stroman within a high-profile public industry that has been conspicuously silent over the decades when it had the chance to claim beachhead on the right side of history.

“I’m always going to say my piece, man,” Stroman said, “because contrary to how much bad people are reaching out to me, calling me racial names, saying I’m a piece of sh— for voicing this, I also have a lot of supporters.

“I can’t tell you how many people thank me for even using my platform and using my voice, whether it be women, whether it be minorities. … It’s for them. It’s for myself, and it’s for them.”

