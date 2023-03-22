Cubs' Marcus Stroman Praises Shohei Ohtani for WBC Performance

Marcus Stroman praises Shohei Ohtani for WBC performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Shohei Ohtani provided one of the most incredible baseball performances in the WBC.

To back that claim, he earned two spots on the 2023 World Baseball Classic All-Tournament team. Ohtani was awarded a spot as a designated hitter and as a pitcher.

Oh, and Ohtani locked in the tournament MVP award, too.

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman showed his admiration for the generational player on Twitter.

"Give Ohtani a billion dollars. Mythical unicorn god on the baseball field!" Stroman tweeted.

Throughout the tournament, Ohtani slashed a blistering .435/.606/.739 for Team Japan. In 23 at-bats Ohtani notched 10 hits, one home run, eight RBIs and 10 walks.

On the flip side, Ohtani recorded a 1.86 ERA over three games and 9.2 innings pitched. On Tuesday night, he closed for Team Japan in the championship game after having recently started a game on the mound.

He walked the first batter and pitched the second batter into a double play. Standing last, his teammate, Mike Trout, stood between him and the championship. After three consecutive 100+ mph heaters, Ohtani struck out Trout with an 87 mph sweeping slider to win it all.

Stroman's right. Give him a billion dollars. He's a unicorn.

He's making his case as the best baseball player to ever take the field.

