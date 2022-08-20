Cubs' Marcus Stroman Hopes to Finish Career With Team

Stroman wants to finish career with Cubs: 'It’s special’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As Marcus Stroman walked toward the Cubs dugout to the tune of a standing ovation Saturday, he looked up at the Wrigley Field crowd and showed it love back.

Stroman — who was departing the game after 7 2/3 strong innings — pumped his hand into his glove and showed passion toward the 35,994 in attendance.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The energy that this fan base brings each and every day, even when we're not winning, it's truly remarkable,” said Stroman, whose outing Saturday was his longest as a Cub.

“To be honest, I've never been a part of something like that.”

And now that he is part of it, he wants to keep it that way.

“I love everything about being a Cub,” Stroman said. “I truly do hope I finish up my career here because it's special.

“Just to feel that energy — even if it's the second or third inning, a big-time moment — to feel the crowd get up and get into it, that just gives us so much more momentum to be able to push through.”

Stroman, who signed a three-year, $71 million deal as a free agent last offseason, has gotten on a roll after an up-and-down first few months this season.

In eight starts since coming off the injured list in early July, he has a 2.23 ERA in 44 1/3 innings.

The first run off Stroman Saturday came following a leadoff walk to Christian Yelich to open the game. Yelich scored after the Cubs did not convert a potential inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.

Stroman also allowed a base hit to Yelich, the last batter he faced, and the Brewers outfielder then scored on a Willy Adames home run off Rowan Wick.

“He was in control the whole time,” manager David Ross said of Stroman. “When you see him locked in like that, he was feeling good. Even may not give up that first one if we turn that double play, so really good.

“That's as good as I've seen him. That ball was moving all over the place. He had some really good stuff today.”

The Cubs beat Milwaukee on a Willson Contreras walk-off single in the 11th inning. They improved to 11-7 so far in August — on pace for their first winning month of 2022.

“The fans have been showing up each and every day all year and being awesome with their buzz, their excitement,” Stroman said. “We show up, we love playing at home, obviously, because we always feel like it's a home field advantage.

“Just truly thankful for the fan base for showing up and sticking with us through the ups and downs and being extremely loyal.”

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.