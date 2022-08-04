Cubs' Marcus Stroman Cramps in Humidity, Pitches Into 7th Vs. Cardinals

Oh, no, Stro? Marcus Stroman injury scare only a cramp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

ST. LOUIS — Just as Marcus Stroman was about to finish his fifth inning of applying the heat to the Cardinals’ lineup, it was the humidity that bit back at him.

The Cubs’ starter said he experienced only legs cramps when he stepped back off the mound Thursday following a strikeout of Lars Nootbar for the second out of the fifth inning of a 4-3 loss in the doubleheader opener — sending the trainer and manager from the dugout to check on their $71 million pitcher.

“Just getting super crampy in my lower half, a little light-headed,” said Stroman, who spent more than a month on the injured list because of shoulder soreness earlier this season. “It was pretty humid out there. I’m not the best for hydration. I still struggle at this point in my career to eat and drink, starting the night before, just because of anxiety.

“So humid day games are usually the toughest for me to get through. So I’m just glad I could get out there and pitch. I just needed a little second to stretch and catch my breath.”

Stroman threw one warmup pitch after the quick checkup, got the next batter on a grounder and cruised through the sixth with a 3-0 lead before giving up all three runs he allowed in the seventh — including back-to-back homers by Nolan Gorman and Paul Goldschmidt leading off the inning.

“I felt fine,” he said when asked if he ran out of gas during that final inning of a 91-pitch start. “I think they just got super aggressive. I don’t think I was tired or anything. It’s a great lineup, 1 through 9.”

Nootbar eventually drove in the winning run with a one-out single to right in the ninth to hand the Cubs their fifth loss in six games — a stretch that dropped them into last place in the division.

Even with the rough seventh Thursday, Stroman has a 1.67 ERA in five starts back from the IL (27 innings).

