Cubs Mapping Out Next Steps for Marcus Stroman, Drew Smyly

The Cubs are still determining whether Marcus Stroman will make another rehab start after he took the mound Sunday with Triple-A Iowa.

Along with Stroman, manager David Ross said Tuesday the Cubs planned to get with lefty Drew Smyly and plot out the next steps for the sidelined starting pitchers.

Stroman, who said Saturday he hoped to make one rehab start before rejoining the Cubs rotation, threw 53 pitches Sunday, his first outing since June 3 vs. the Cardinals. He went on the injured list June 10 with right shoulder inflammation.

In 2 2/3 innings, he allowed seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts and was charged with five earned runs.

Smyly started Monday for Single-A South Bend and allowed three runs and four hits (two home runs) in four innings with six strikeouts.

He threw 52 pitches in his first appearance since straining his right oblique May 30 vs. the Brewers.

Contributing from Milwaukee: Gordon Wittenmyer

