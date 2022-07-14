Cubs Manager David Ross Ejected in Mets Series Opener

Cubs manager Ross ejected vs. Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

David Ross walked out of the dugout in the fourth inning Thursday for a chat with third base umpire John Tumpane.

Moments later, his night was over: the Cubs manager had been ejected.

The ejection was a bit of a peculiar scene, but it appeared Ross was arguing to Tumpane that Mets starter Carlos Carrasco was balking.

It was Ross' eighth career ejection since becoming Cubs manager in 2020. He left with the Cubs trailing New York 4-0.

