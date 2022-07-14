Cubs Manager David Ross Ejected in Mets Series Opener

By Tim Stebbins

Cubs manager Ross ejected vs. Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

David Ross walked out of the dugout in the fourth inning Thursday for a chat with third base umpire John Tumpane.

Moments later, his night was over: the Cubs manager had been ejected.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The ejection was a bit of a peculiar scene, but it appeared Ross was arguing to Tumpane that Mets starter Carlos Carrasco was balking.

It was Ross' eighth career ejection since becoming Cubs manager in 2020. He left with the Cubs trailing New York 4-0.

This story will be updated.

Local

Danny Golden Shooting 16 mins ago

Hundreds Gather for Prayer Service as Injured Chicago Police Officer Recuperates at Area Hospital

the food guy 2 hours ago

The Food Guy: Italian Food Corridor's Comeback

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us