Cubs Make Roster Moves, Select Ryan Borucki From Iowa

The Chicago Cubs have made a roster move prior to Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins, selecting the contract of pitcher Ryan Borucki from Triple-A Iowa.

Borucki has appeared in eight games so far this season in Iowa, giving up 12 earned runs in nine innings of work. He also has 11 strikeouts and six walks to his credit.

In his MLB career, the 29-year-old has a 10-9 record with a 4.45 ERA in 96 appearances, including 19 starts with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.

To make room for Borucki on the roster, the Cubs optioned pitcher Caleb Killian back to Iowa. He appeared in Saturday’s game against the Marlins, giving up seven earned runs in 3.1 innings of work.

The Cubs added Borucki as they are once again without a left-handed reliever in their bullpen. Brandon Hughes was placed on the injured list Saturday with left knee inflammation.

The Cubs and Marlins will square off at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, with the game airing on Peacock.

