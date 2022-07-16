Cubs' Losing Streak Hits 9 With Doubleheader Sweep to Mets

Cubs' skid hits 9 with doubleheader sweep to Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 34,366 in attendance at Wrigley Field Saturday night were on their feet as Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel stepped to the plate in the 10th inning.

The Cubs just cut their deficit to 4-3 and had the bases loaded, a golden opportunity to tie or walk off New York.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Schwindel battled to a full count and hit a sharp ground ball to Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar — who promptly turned a 5-3 double play to end the game.

Such is life for the Cubs lately, who have lost nine straight games despite being in seemingly every single one. Seven of those have by two or fewer runs, including Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, which the Mets won 2-1 in 11 innings

In that game, the Cubs had the winning run on third with no outs in the 10th inning but failed to score.

“We’ve got to get that run in to win the game,” manager David Ross said in between the doubleheader. “We’ve got to figure out a way.

“That’s been our Achilles heel. We haven’t done a nice job in the extra-inning games.”

The Cubs dropped to 3-11 in extra innings with Saturday’s sweep.

Lefty Drew Smyly was sharp in his second start since coming off the injured list last weekend, throwing 4 1/3 innings in Game 2 while on a strict pitch limit. He allowed five hits, two runs and one walk with five strikeouts.

The Cubs overcame a 2-1 deficit in the fourth inning of the nightcap, when Yan Gomes’ two-out single drove in Patrick Wisdom.

After New York scored a pair of runs in the 10th, one on an errant pickoff attempt to second base by Daniel Norris that sailed into center field, the Cubs fought back in the bottom half.

Trailing 4-2, Christopher Morel hit a one-out RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-3, and Seiya Suzuki moved him to third one batter later with a single.

Nico Hoerner was intentionally walked to bring up Schwindel, who fouled off several pitches before being retired.

If the Cubs lose Sunday, they’ll be on their fourth double-digit losing streak since the 2021 season.

“The effort’s there. That's what I look for,” Ross said after the Game 2 loss. “These guys fighting to the end today after we didn't play really clean baseball. Kind made some mistakes that gave that game away.

“And still, these guys are fighting tooth and nail right to the last pitch — bases loaded, Wrigley Field on their feet, the back end of a doubleheader. It’s really impressive to me, the character of the group.

“We're going to find a way to win. These guys keep giving the effort every single day, day-night doubleheader against a first-place team with a $300 million payroll. These guys are fighting their ass off. So really proud of that. Really proud of that."

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.