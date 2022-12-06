Cubs Land 13th Pick in 2023 MLB Draft, Fall 1 Spot in New Lottery

Cubs land 13th pick in '23 draft, fall during new lottery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The ping pong balls were not in the Cubs' favor.

MLB held its inaugural draft lottery Tuesday night to determine the order for the first 18 picks in 2023, and the Cubs actually fell one spot.

The Cubs, who had the 12th-best odds for the top selection, landed the No. 13 pick.

MLB added the draft lottery in the new collective bargaining agreement to disincentivize tanking. The 18 non-playoff teams from 2022 had odds ranging from 0.2 to 16.5 percent to land the No. 1 pick.

The Cubs' odds were long at 1.1 percent, but several teams jumped up in the order. The Twins moved all the way from 13th to fifth overall.

The Rangers moved up from seventh to fourth and the Tigers from sixth to third.

Other teams who fell in the lottery include the Royals (fifth to eight) and Reds (fourth to seventh). The A's — who were among three teams with the best odds for the top pick — fell to sixth.

The 2023 MLB Draft will be held in July. Here are full lottery results:

The inaugural MLB Draft Lottery is in the books!



Here are the complete results: https://t.co/sWiqlkS4E6 pic.twitter.com/0euFBtQa1h — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) December 7, 2022

