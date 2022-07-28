Cubs' Kyle Hendricks (Shoulder) Confident He'll Return This Season

Hendricks (shoulder) confident he’ll return this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks expressed confidence Thursday he’ll return from the injured list before the end of the season.

Hendricks went on the IL with a right shoulder strain earlier this month.

The 32-year-old underwent strength testing this week and said the results were as expected. He’s still symptomatic when doing weighted range-of-motion activities.

Hendricks said that is the final hurdle before he can begin ramping up.

“I feel like once I get past that hurdle, then really we look at throwing,” Hendricks said.

While Hendricks expects to rejoin the Cubs this season and said doing so is important to him, “the most important thing” is getting fully healthy.

"So, really, I'm just waiting for that day," Hendricks said. "Whenever that day hits, I'll really be able to see the rest of my timeline from there.

"Obviously, yeah, I'm going to want to get back, get throwing and get fully ramped up. Then whenever that comes, we'll see what point in the season we’re at, what the team looks like and what the best solution would be from there."

Hendricks dealt with a similar shoulder issue in June and went about two weeks between starts after being prescribed rest. The issue popped back up in his last start, July 5 against the Brewers, which he exited after three innings.

Hendricks, who's in his ninth season with the Cubs, holds a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts this season.

He's had an up-and-down 2022 but appeared to be getting on track before the Milwaukee outing, tossing back-to-back quality starts.

He's expressing patience as he continues his recovery.

“Coming this time, we just figure make sure [to] take the time, get it 100 percent healthy, full focus on a full healthy year,” Hendricks said.

“So, whatever I need to do at the point right now to get fully healthy, but then to start throwing again and get back right and at least see some results off the mound would be great.”

Contributing from San Francisco: Gordon Wittenmyer

