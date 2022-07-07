Cubs' Kyle Hendricks' MRI on Shoulder Comes Back Clean

Kyle Hendricks' MRI on shoulder comes back clean originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kyle Hendricks' MRI on his right shoulder revealed no structural damage and he will not require surgery, Cubs manager David Ross told reporters before Thursday's game, including Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune.

No timetable, though, for his return from right shoulder strain. Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said they'll get better idea of Hendricks' timeline when Cubs return home after LA. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 8, 2022

Hendricks, who exited his start Tuesday after three innings with right shoulder soreness, went on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a shoulder strain.

Hendricks said after Tuesday's game the soreness he experienced is similar to what he dealt with last month, when he went 13 days between outings last month due to the shoulder.

"We're being cautious after dealing with this a little bit before," Ross said Wednesday. "We've got the All-Star break coming up, so giving him a little bit of rest and building him back up is the smart thing to do."

There's 16 days between Tuesday and the Cubs' first game out of the All-Star break. If Hendricks returns when eligible, he would only miss two starts.

Cubs starters Marcus Stroman and Drew Smyly are each on the injured list but could return for this weekend's series against the Dodgers.

