Cubs' Kyle Hendricks Has Shoulder Tear, Won't Return This Season

The good news regarding Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury is he finally has a diagnosis.

The bad news for Hendricks is his 2022 season is over due to the injury.

Hendricks said Monday the most recent MRI on his right shoulder revealed a capsular tear, which he estimated is about halfway healed.

Hendricks said he won’t need surgery, but his focus is shifting toward getting fully healthy for the 2023 season.

“There's really not the time to make up and not the time to get back,” the longtime Cubs starter said. “So take advantage of fully getting healthy, not trying to push through it at all.

“Just give it the time, fully get healthy, be able to attack a full offseason and a full offseason throwing program. That's kind of where my focus is now.

“It’s very unfortunate, obviously. You just want to pitch, that's it. I just want to pitch all year and be there for my guys every fifth day, be that consistent competitor. But things get in the way, things happen. I just have to approach this now the same way.”

The shoulder has bothered Hendricks since early June, when he first underwent an MRI, and he hasn’t pitched since exiting his July 5 start against the Brewers after three innings.

He said it stems from a chronic issue rather than a singular throw and the structure in his shoulder is strong.

“Everything else in there all looks so good and clean that it's just that one issue,” Hendricks said. “The way I throw, everything else kind of involved should be no problem.”

Hendricks will head to the Cubs’ complex in Arizona in the next week or so, where he’ll conduct a strengthening program for 2-4 weeks.

His goal is to begin some type of throwing program by the end of this season, which has about six weeks remaining, so he can attack the offseason with no concerns. Whether he gets another MRI before he begins throwing again will depend on how he’s feeling.

Hendricks called it “tough” being sidelined this long but getting the diagnosis and having a plan moving forward has brought some peace of mind.

“Those first few weeks, you're hoping to get back in four or five weeks," Hendricks said. "You know it's not feeling great, but you're like, ‘Oh, you know, this should be going away soon,’ and it doesn't.

"That can be a little mentally taxing. But yeah, now that we know what it is, we just attack what we have in front of us.”

Hendricks, who's in his ninth season with the Cubs, posted a career-high 4.80 ERA in 16 starts this season — his fewest in a 162-game campaign since 2014, when he made his MLB debut in July.

His focus is getting fully healthy and back to himself for 2023 after what he dealt with this season.

"It really puts my focus all on next year, obviously," Hendricks said. "That competitiveness, man, it's just kind of festering in there.

"You just want to be out there and competing and pitching. So that's my focus, and I just want to do everything I can in the background.

"All these conversations I'm having with the PT, the trainers, all these things I need to change and some adjustments, but figuring out all the things I need to do to maximize who I am and be ready for this team next year."

