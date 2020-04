The Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant and his wife, Jessica, announced the birth of their son Saturday evening on social media.

The Cubs' third baseman tweeted photos of his son, Kyler Lee Bryant, who was born April 7, along with he and Jessica.

The Bryant’s, high school sweethearts who married in 2017, announced they were expecting their first child in November.

"Our journey is just beginning,” Jessica Bryant said in a social media post at the time.