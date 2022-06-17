Cubs' Keegan Thompson ‘Back' as Season Shifts Back to the Future

Thompson 'back' as Cubs season shifts back to the future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs ended their 10-game losing streak Friday and were so overjoyed about the 1-0 victory over red-hot Atlanta that players could be heard afterward from outside the closed doors of the clubhouse singing an especially loud rendition of “Go Cubs, Go.”

But it was what happened the first six innings of the game — long before Christopher Morel’s sacrifice fly in the eighth drove home the winning run — that was the bigger cause for at least one moment of joy for Cubs brass during an otherwise uncertain and non-linear season of rebuilding.

After two successively career-worst starts, second-year right-hander Keegan Thompson bounced back with six scoreless innings that included a career-high nine strikeouts and just two soft-contact hits.

Among the few reasons to continue paying attention to this Cubs season with nearly 100 games to go is Thompson and his development — along with young starter Justin Steele, top pitching prospect Caleb Kilian, rookie leadoff man Morel and a handful of other young players here now or on the way.

“I don’t want to omit people, but whether it’s how Justin Steele is throwing or Keegan Thompson is throwing or how Morel is playing centerfield, all these guys we’ve called up — they’re homegrown — their seasons are really important,” team president Jed Hoyer said Thursday when discussing that critical part of a rebuilding timeline that is anything but predictable at this point.

“Part of this year is allowing those guys to get experience,” he said.

For now, they all represent more questions than answers — especially when it comes to how quickly (or even if) any of them will ever contribute to Hoyer’s “next great Cubs team.”

But when Thompson pitched into the seventh inning, he became only the third Cub to complete six innings this month. None of them are named Marcus Stroman, Kyle Hendricks or Wade Miley.

Steele (twice) and rookie Matt Swarmer are the others.

And on one 80-degree afternoon in mid-June against a Braves team that took a 14-game winning streak into the game, Thompson went toe-to-toe with two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion Charlie Morton.

“He’s back,” Cubs catcher/DH Willson Contreras said.

Manager David Ross credited Thompson — tabbed by some media blowhards as an All-Star candidate two months in — with bouncing back from the adversity of a bad loss in Baltimore, followed by a dismal showing against the Yankees (failing to get out of the first).

“He pitched with some meaning today,” said Ross, who was impressed with Thompson’s renewed aggressiveness with his four-seam fastball — an emphasis after shying away from it more recently.

“My core belief — and I’m probably not the norm in the new age — but my core belief is you pitch with your fastball,” Ross said, “especially the starter. And he did that today. … Guys were late on his fastball. He was explosive today. Great job by him. We needed that. That was a great performance.”

Between his pitching and Morel's continued production a month into his big-league career, the kids even pulled the Cubs out of last place for at least a day.

Whether Thompson is in the rotation, the bullpen or in the mix at all the next time the Cubs sniff the playoffs, adjustments like Friday’s are what the rest of this Cubs season is all about — what Hoyer and his staff are measuring as they try to hoist their process from this dumpster-fire-in-the-making of a 2022 season.

It’s a process that by nature rarely is linear, Hoyer said Thursday, crediting predecessor Theo Epstein for the borrowed line.

Thompson has shown as much promise as any of the young would-be future core pieces this season, first as a swingman and now as a kid getting an extended run in the rotation because of injuries.

“It was big for us today to re-establish the fastball,” said Thompson, whose aggressiveness with it the first two months of the season was the key to a low walk rate and consistently efficient outings.

That was until a “couple of fastballs that were hit in one of my outings” got in his head.

“I think I was trying to place balls the last time instead of just going after guys and staying in the zone and letting them put it into play,” he said.

A simple adjustment and a harder-than-it-seems faith in the adjustment turned him — for one day at least — into the stopper Ross said he had trouble finding during the losing streak.

Thompson as a stopper for the next great Cubs team?

Probably not any fairer to expect or ask of him at this point than that All-Star selection.

But what the hell.

“That would be awesome,” he said. “But just take it day by day and put your work in, and hopefully you can get to that spot at some point.”

