Cubs' Justin Steele Back From Paternity Leave to Face Orioles Wednesday

Cubs' Steele takes new-dad strength into Orioles start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Steele’s firstborn still doesn’t have a name.

That’ll wait until his wife makes the final decision, said Steele, who returned from the paternity list Tuesday, the day after his son was born.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Don’t think his Cubs pitching pal Keegan Thompson’s name didn’t come to mind.

“It’s actually funny,” Steele said. “I texted Keegan before his start [Friday], and I was like, ‘If little man decides to come today, and you pitch well, we’ll name him Keegan.’ “

Apparently two outs deep into the sixth inning without allowing an earned run against the prodigious Dodgers lineup wasn’t good enough.

"Keegan" didn't make the six-to-eight finalists on the list.

This promises to be quite a name for the newest member of the family.

Until then, pops continues trying to make a name for himself in the Cubs’ rotation Wednesday, when he returns from an eight-day layoff between starts, having allowed two runs in 11 2/3 innings over his previous two starts, against the Reds and Brewers.

On Tuesday, he still wore his plastic hospital ID wristband as he spoke with media before the opener of a two-game series against the Orioles.

“I came straight to the field from the hospital,” who hoped to get away Tuesday night in time to get back to see mom and son before heading home for some actual sleep. “I haven’t slept; it’s been a while. I’m going to sleep in my own bed tonight and try to get some sleep.”

And for those scoring at home, yes, he was able to throw a between-starts bullpen session at the ballpark between new-dad duties Monday.

“I had a bullpen at 2 p.m. the day he was born,” said Steele, whose own 27th birthday was the same day. “He was born at 9:34, we got situated, got moved into our other room, and then I was like, ‘All right, I’ve got to throw a bullpen,’ so I drove here, threw a bullpen, and I went right back.”

Understandably, he might have pitched Wednesday without the bullpen session if it was an option.

“It was crazy,” he said of the emotions Monday. “I just started crying. It was the greatest day of my life. The best birthday present I could ever have.

“It was really tough to leave. I did not want to leave.”

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.