Cubs' Jonathan Villar to IL After Freak Mouth Injury During Workout

Cubs’ Villar to IL after freak mouth injury during workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jonathan Villar landed on the 10-day injured list Monday after suffering a freak mouth injury while working out over the weekend.

Villar was working out with an exercise band that snapped back and hit his mouth. He needs significant dental work, the Cubs said.

Villar’s IL placement is retroactive to Friday. In 32 games this season, he’s hitting .239/.279./.336 while seeing time at second and third base, and shortstop.

The Villar news was among a flurry of roster moves the Cubs made before Monday’s doubleheader vs. the Brewers:

-Selected pitcher Matt Swarmer’s contract from Triple-A Iowa

-Recalled outfielder Nelson Velázquez from Iowa

-Recalled reliever Anderson Espinoza from Iowa as the 27th man for the twinbill

-Transferred reliever Ethan Roberts to the 60-day IL

Swarmer will start Game 1 of the doubleheader.

