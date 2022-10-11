Cubs' Jed Hoyer Wary of Overvaluing Team's Good Second Half

Jed Hoyer wary of overvaluing Cubs’ good second half originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jed Hoyer spent much of his end-of-season press conference Monday discussing the organization's excitement around the Cubs’ good second half of 2022.

But the Cubs president also cautioned about potential dangers in reading too much into those final few months, in which the Cubs went 39-31.

“Yeah, I think there is [danger],” Hoyer said. “When you’re not in a pennant race you can play sort of free and easy. I think that matters.

“We played a really hard schedule in the first half, disproportionately so. Our schedule was a bit easier in the second half.”

The Cubs went 35-57 in the first half, a three-month stretch that included:

— Their only two series against the Dodgers (0-7)

— A trip to Yankee Stadium in which they were outscored 28-5 in a three-game sweep

— A four-game series loss to the Mets at Wrigley Field.

— A 10-game losing streak in June against the Cardinals, Orioles, Yankees and Padres, all of which finished over .500

— A 3-10 stretch entering the break that included a nine-game skid

Injuries obviously played a role in the first half struggles, with the starting rotation hit especially hard. Marcus Stroman, Wade Miley and Drew Smyly all missed extended time.

And while the second half schedule eased up — the Cubs went 16-8 in 24 games against the 100-loss Reds, Pirates and Nationals — it also had promising moments.

— The Cubs swept the postseason-bound Phillies in a pair of series and the Mets (on the road in September).

— Cubs starting pitchers posted a 2.89 ERA after the break, third in baseball behind the Astros and Dodgers. That includes an impressive debut by Hayden Wesneski (1.85 ERA in four starts/24 1/3 innings) and strong finishes by veterans Stroman, Smyly and Adrian Sampson.

— Seiya Suzuki had a strong September in an up-and-down first season as he adjusted to the big leagues.

“We did have some really good moments against good teams,” Hoyer said. “But I do think it’s important to probably realize that some of what we saw in the first half was probably somewhat schedule-related and injury-related.

“Similar in the second half, we have to keep in mind guys were able to play free and easy at the end. There is a danger in that. We have to be mindful of that, of course.”

That didn’t stop Hoyer from talking about the momentum the Cubs feel they have entering an offseason they expect to be active in free agency with a goal to compete in 2023.

“There’s a real sense of momentum in this building right now because of the way we played in the second half,” Hoyer said. “We were eight games over [.500], we pitched exceptionally well."

That said, Hoyer knows the Cubs have a lot of work to do.

“Ultimately we have to build on that momentum,” Hoyer said. “That’s going to be the focus of this offseason.”

