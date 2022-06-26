Cubs’ Jason Heyward out of lineup with ‘knee issue’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

ST. LOUIS — Congratulations, Cub Nation.

Sunday marked two days in a row Jason Heyward hasn’t been in the Cubs’ lineup. Two days and counting.

The much-maligned outfielder was scheduled to get Saturday afternoon off after Friday’s night game, regardless, but knee soreness kept him sidelined through the rest of the series.

And his status remains day to day as the team looks ahead to its homestand opener Tuesday against the Reds.

“Just trying to give him a day or two,” manager David Ross said.

Heyward has become the object of fans’ wrath across social media and radio call-in shows during his worst season yet, in the second year of another team rebuild, in the seventh year of an eight-year, $184 million deal.

Heyward is hitting just .204 with a home run and .556 OPS this season — 4-for-34 (.118) with a .336 OPS over the last two weeks.

