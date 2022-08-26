Cubs' Ian Happ Pulls Off 1st-Of-Its-Kind Multi-HR Game Vs. Brewers

Happ makes MLB history with 1st-of-its-kind multi-HR game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ian Happ powered the Cubs — literally — to a series-opening win over the Brewers Friday night in Milwaukee.

And once the dust settled after the Cubs' 4-3 10-inning win, Happ had pulled off MLB history.

Happ hit a pair of two-run home runs, which turned out to be the Cubs' only two hits Friday night.

According to STATS, Happ is the first player in the modern era to hit a pair of multi-run homers for his team's only two hits in a game.

Ian Happ of the @Cubs is the only MLB player in the modern era to have 2 multi-run homers for his team's only 2 hits of the game. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 27, 2022

Happ's homers had a few more layers of significance. When he took Matt Bush deep in the seventh inning, it broke up the Brewers' combined no-hitter after 6 2/3 innings and gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead.

The Brewers came back to force extra innings, and Happ hit a two-run homer to lead off the 10th inning. He's the first player in Cubs history to lead off an inning with a multi-run homer.

Of course, the nuance there is MLB in recent seasons implemented a rule where teams begin each extra inning with a runner on second base.

Nevertheless, Happ had a night to remember.

