Cubs' Ian Happ: Trade Deadline ‘Bit of a Lonely Place'

Ian Happ is in limbo.

In a literal sense, Happ still is on a team as a member of the Cubs. But in another sense, he’s a man without a team as MLB’s trade deadline looms.

With hours until the deadline, Happ can’t be certain what his future holds — if he’ll suit up for the Cubs Tuesday night in St. Louis or be on a plane to join a different club.

"Weird is definitely a good word to describe it,” Happ said Tuesday morning on 670 The Score’s “Bernstein and Holmes.” “It’s a strange time. It’s a crazy day; it always is.

“You're just kind of waiting, waiting to see, which is a little bit of a lonely place to be in, I guess, because you just don’t know. Everything is out of your control.”

Happ has been a frequent subject of trade rumors in recent weeks with seemingly every contender linked to him on the rumor mill. A report Tuesday said the Blue Jays have expressed interest in him, and he’s also been connected to the Padres and Dodgers.

Happ, who’s under club control through 2023, said during the Cubs’ last homestand there have been no extension talks with the Cubs. He’s one of their top trade chips.

As the deadline looms, there's a lot of uncertainty.

“You don't get any information. There’s nothing there,” Happ said. “You can see what's happening in the marketplace and you see potential landing spots and options and places.

“So naturally, you think about those options and what it looks like. Definitely over the last couple weeks, it’s not letting yourself go there and just focusing on playing every day.

“But especially when you have an off day [Monday] and then into the last day, it’s kind of, ‘All right, what does it look like out there’"

Happ, the Cubs’ first-round pick in 2015, is in his sixth big-league season. He earned his first All-Star nod amid a breakout 2022 campaign.

“The human element is so tough, when you put down roots, when you feel like some place is your home," Happ said. "I absolutely and totally love the city of Chicago and getting to make friends and meet people there and have relationships.

“I’ve really fallen in love with the city, and obviously I met my fiancée there and she’s from Chicago and has roots there.

“And so that’s a whole other part of what makes things like this so difficult. I can’t thank the city enough for what it’s meant to me and being able to kind of grow up in my adult life there.”

