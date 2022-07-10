Cubs' Ian Happ Named First-Time All-Star in Breakout Season

Happ named 1st-time All-Star in breakout season for Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ian Happ's breakout season has earned him a trip to Los Angeles.

Happ was named an All-Star on Sunday, the Cubs outfielder's first selection to the Midsummer Classic in his career, through player voting.

Happ, whose career has been defined by peaks and valleys at the plate, is having the best season of his six-year career — including a dramatic improvement from the right side of the plate.

In fact, his name has popped up in the rumor mill among potential trade candidates in recent weeks amid this strong season.

Entering Sunday, he was hitting .277/.372..449 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs in 83 games. The switch-hitter is hitting .353/.421/.529 from the right side.

It's a continuation of his hot finish to 2021. Since Aug. 1 of last season (entering Sunday), Happ holds a .282/.369/.502 slash line with 23 homers and 80 RBIs and 4.0 fWAR in 138 games.

Happ discussed the possibility of making his first All-Star team during the Cubs' recent trip to St. Louis.

“It’s something that would obviously be incredible and mean a lot to me," Happ told NBC Sports Chicago in June.

“Regardless, it’s about going out and continuing to play good baseball and put up good numbers and help the team win. That’s all you can control.”

With Happ making the team, four of the Cubs' five first-round picks from 2011-15 have at least one All-Star selection in their career: Javy Báez, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Happ.

Schwarber, who was an All-Star in 2021, made it again this season.

The All-Star Game is slated for July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

