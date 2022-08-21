Cubs' Ian Happ joins elite company in franchise history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Extend him? Trade him?

Whatever the Cubs do next with Ian Happ, they'll be able to say they watched him for six seasons do something few in franchise history have accomplished.

When Happ hit his 13th home run of the season in Sunday's first inning against the Brewers' Brandon Woodruff, he tied became the 26th player to hit 100 home runs as a Cub, joining a list that includes Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ryne Sandberg near the top, as well as current and former teammates Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javy Báez and Willson Contreras.

Contreras (115) was the last to reach the mark, on May 16 against the Pirates.

Happ holds the franchise record for home runs by a switch hitter.

