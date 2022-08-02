Cubs' Ian Happ Channels Zach LaVine, Wolf of Wall Street After No Trade

Happ channels LaVine, Wolf of Wall Street after no trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ian Happ is not (bleeping) leaving.

For all the rumors and speculation around the All-Star outfielder in recent weeks, the Cubs held on to Happ (and Willson Contreras) as the trade deadline passed Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Happ, who's under club control through 2023, will remain on the North Side at least through this season and play out the final two months of 2022 with the Cubs.

Happ, a 2015 first-round pick who's spent his entire career with the Cubs since debuting in 2017, reacted to the news by channeling Jordan Belfort from "The Wolf Of Wall Street," and Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine.

Happ tweeted a gif of an iconic scene from the movie, when Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, declares, "I'm not f------ leaving."

LaVine, who was a free agent this summer, also channeled that scene when he re-signed with the Bulls last month. He posted a video on Instagram with his head photoshopped on DiCaprio's character.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.