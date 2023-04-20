Cubs Honor Jason Heyward With Tribute Video in Return to Wrigley Field

Cubs honor Heyward with tribute video in return to Wrigley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward returned to Wrigley Field for the first time since the team released him in November. Heyward, 33, signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers in December and has played in 14 games this season.

The Cubs showed a pregame video honoring and highlighting key moments from Heyward's time in Chicago and his community service work.

Welcome back to Wrigley, J-Hey 🤟 pic.twitter.com/pbFz69fNSN — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 20, 2023

The crowd responded with a warm round of cheers, and Heyward popped out of the dugout, patted his heart and held his left arm in the air to acknowledge the reception.

“It's always fun to come to Wrigley,” said Heyward, who hit .245 with 62 homers for Chicago after signing a $184 million, eight-year contract before the 2016 season. “It's a baseball spot. It's historic. Good to see it. Only thing I wish we would see is the ivy in, but I know that's like a couple months away. But still good to be here.”

Although Heyward wasn't in the lineup on Thursday night, he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and drew a walk.

Heyward spent seven seasons in Chicago, helping the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for the franchise's first title since 1908. He is expected to start Saturday and Sunday.

