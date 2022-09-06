Cubs' Hayden Wesneski to Debut, Joins Bullpen as Homestand Opens

Miley returns, Hayden Wesneski to debut as Cubs face Reds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The much anticipated debut of prospect Hayden Wesneski is on tap at Wrigley Field this week as the Cubs open a homestand against the Reds on Tuesday with the right-hander in tow after he was called up from Triple-A Iowa.

Wesneski, a starter acquired from the Yankees for reliever Scott Effross the day before the trade deadline, is to join the Cubs' bullpen Tuesday, with his role beyond that to be determined.

Triple-A teammate Matt "Mash" Mervis sounded like the Cubs and Wrigley fans will like what they see, whatever the role.

“First of all, he came right into the clubhouse and fit right in and began making friends. Great personality, great teammate. So he checks those boxes,” Mervis said Tuesday. “And as a pitcher, he’s up to 97 and he’s got a wipeout slider.

“I think he’ll be really good for awhile.”

Veteran Wade Miley, who hasn't pitched since a three-inning return from the injured list June 10 that aggravated his shoulder injury, is scheduled to return from the 60-day IL to pitch against his former team Tuesday.

And if Wesneski, 24, isn't needed for length behind Miley Tuesday, the Cubs' No. 12 prospect (per MLB Pipeline) might be in line for a start Wednesday or Thursday against the Reds.

Wesneski, 24, officially was selected from Iowa on Monday, when the Cubs put Justin Steele on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 2, because of back soreness, and designated reliever Kervin Castro for assignment.

More are expected today to make room on the 28-man and 40-man rosters for Miley.

Wesneski is 6-9 with a 3.92 ERA overall at Triple-A this season in 23 starts and a relief appearance for the two organizations. The Yankees' sixth-round draft pick in 2019 has a 5.66 ERA in five appearances for Iowa since the trade, but most of that damage was done in his first start with the new club.

He has allowed five runs in 19 innings (2.37 ERA) in four games since then, with 21 strikeouts and six walks.

His lone relief appearance came in his last outing, when he pitched five scoreless innings, allowing one hit and a walk, and striking out three.

Miley is scheduled for just his sixth start since joining the club at a waiver claim from the Reds during the offseason. This is his third stint on the IL this year with the shoulder injury. He has a 2.84 ERA in 19 innings

