Cubs Have the Best Record Since Sept. 12 Amidst Dominant Stretch

Cubs sport best record in the NL since Sept. 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have been on a dominant tear in the back half of the season, despite being eliminated from playoff contention this season.

The team is 11-4 in their last 15 games, which marks the best record in the NL since Sept. 12. Adding on to the eye-popping stats, only one team in the NL (Mets) has more wins against .500 or better teams than the Cubs.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wanna have your socks blown off?



Just ONE team in the National League (the Mets, 41) has more wins this season against teams with a record above .500 than the Cubs (33). — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) September 29, 2022

The team's success is evident in their pitching stats in that time frame. They have the third-best team ERA (2.49) in the majors in the last 15 days, the seventh-best batting average allowed (.217) and the ninth-lowest WHIP (1.15).

Ironically, they rank towards the bottom of the league in plenty of team batting statistics. Notably, they have the sixth-least number of runs (40) in their last 15 games.

Hayden Wisnewski and Marcus Stroman each rank in the top-15 of pitchers with the lowest ERA in the last 15 days too. The same goes for WHIP.

The Cubs' efforts in the back half of the season point positively toward their potential next season. Their roster is starting to take shape and President Jed Hoyer mentioned his inclination to spend big this offseason.

Stay tuned for a highly anticipated offseason on the North Side.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.