Cubs Have One Player in ESPN's Top 100 List

After dismantling their 2016 World Series winning team, the Chicago Cubs have reloaded in free agency in hopes to contend again.

The class was headlined by shortstop Dansby Swanson and center fielder Cody Bellinger.

Swanson was one of the premier shortstops on the free agent market and Bellinger brings MVP credentials.

They also added infielders Trey Mancini, Eric Hosmer and catcher Tucker Barnhart too. And they added Jameson Taillon to the starting rotation.

Despite losing Willson Contreras to the in-division rival St. Louis Cardinals, there is optimism in Chicago around this retooled roster which is heavy on big names.

But only one of those names made it on ESPN's Top 100 Players list. That player was Swanson, who was ranked 54.

In a top snubs piece, Jeff Passan wrote Ian Happ deserved a look at the Top 100.

The list is also littered with former Cubs. Contreras came in at 94, one of five catchers on the list. Yu Darvish was ranked at 80, just ahead of Kyle Schwarber at 81.

Dylan Cease and Eloy Jiménez were both traded before playing for the Cubs in the big leagues, and both made the list. The pair were traded to the White Sox for José Quintana.

Cease came in at 43 and Jiménez barely made the cut at No. 100.

By comparison, the crosstown White Sox have five players on the list.

The St. Louis Cardinals have two players in the top 12, Nolan Arenado (10) and Paul Goldschmidt (12). Add Contreras and the Cardinals have three players on the top 100 list.

The Milwaukee Brewers also have three players in the top 100: Corbin Burnes (23), Brandon Woodruff (55), Willy Adames (90). Notably missing from the list is Christian Yelich.

To perhaps add insult to injury, the Pittsburgh Pirates have two players on the list: Bryan Reynolds (62), Ke'Bryan Hayes (95).

The Cincinnati Reds had zero players on the list.

The NL Central as a whole had nine players on the list, the fewest of any division in baseball. The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros each had eight players make the list.

ESPN isn't the only ones down on the 2023 Cubs. MLB.com predicted the Cubs would finish third in the NL Central with a .500 record and miss the playoffs.

