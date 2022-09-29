Cubs Hall of Famer Congratulates Aaron Judge on AL Home Run Record

Cubs HOF congratulates Judge on AL home run record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Judge is setting records this season, sending a home run into the stands on Wednesday to mark his 61st of the season and tying the AL season record with Roger Maris.

To help him celebrate, Cubs Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins sent out his congratulations in Twitter form.

Congratulations @TheJudge44. Many including myself consider your next home run to be the all-time single season record. Go get em! pic.twitter.com/vpkGnRc7KI — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) September 29, 2022

Jenkins played seven seasons in Chicago, earning All-Star honors three times and winner of the 1971 Cy Young Award. He led the National League in pitching wins twice throughout his career.

The Cubs legend had his No. 31 retired by the Cubs in 2009.

The Yankees have seven more games left in the season for Judge to overcome the AL record and chase the likings of Cubs' Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire.

