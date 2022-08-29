Cubs-Giants game scheduled for after Bears season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs take on the San Francisco Giants in a three-game weekend series between Sept. 9-11. The series finale on Sunday is scheduled as ESPN's Sunday Night baseball game at 7 p.m. CST.

The Sunday, Sept. 11 Cubs-Giants game at Wrigley Field has been selected for Sunday Night Baseball and is now scheduled to begin at 7:08 p.m. CDT. pic.twitter.com/eZmaPtm5Fj — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 29, 2022

The game will begin hours after the Bears season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, which is scheduled for noon kickoff. Chicago and San Francisco sports fans can watch and attend both games if they choose.

The Cubs' record of 55-73 is five wins less than the Giants' 61-85 record. Both teams sit in third place in their respective divisions nearly 20 games out of first place in each (Cubs 19, Giants 27).

The Bears completed their preseason slate against the Cleveland Browns last Saturday. They finished the preseason as the only undefeated team in the NFC. Their home opener against the 49ers begins their schedule for the season.

