Cubs' Franmil Reyes Steals Show, Sings Whitney Houston on ESPN

On a chilly September night in Chicago, Franmil Reyes was there to warm the hearts of Cubs and baseball fans everywhere.

ESPN mic'd up Reyes, who was in the lineup at designated hitter, for a mid-game interview during Sunday night's game against the Giants — an interview that included a musical performance.

Reyes, the 6-foot-5 Cubs slugger, showed off his his vocal range with a performance of Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You."

Franmil Reyes singing I Will Always Love You on the broadcast mid game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HbnYA1Z1k8 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 12, 2022

"You see? It's beautiful, for a big guy," a smiling Reyes told ESPN's Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez and David Cone.

Reyes and his outgoing personality was the talk of Twitter during and after the interview. A few high notes:

"Do you eat mac n' cheese with a spoon or a fork"



Franmil Reyes: "WITH MY BARE HANDS" — Infield Fly Girl (@infieldflygrl) September 12, 2022

I love Franmil Reyes. — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) September 12, 2022

protect franmil reyes at all costs 🖤 — Cat Garcia (@TheBaseballGirl) September 12, 2022

Goodness...Franmil Reyes is killing it in this in-game interview. What a gem. — Jayson Geiser (@jaysongeiser) September 12, 2022

Franmil Reyes is a treasure — Brendan Miller (@brendan_cubs) September 12, 2022

Please sign Franmil Reyes to a lifetime contract. — Karl Greenfield (@KarlGreenfield) September 12, 2022

