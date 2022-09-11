Cubs' Franmil Reyes Steals Show, Sings Whitney Houston on ESPN

Reyes' Whitney Houston rendition lights up Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
On a chilly September night in Chicago, Franmil Reyes was there to warm the hearts of Cubs and baseball fans everywhere.
ESPN mic'd up Reyes, who was in the lineup at designated hitter, for a mid-game interview during Sunday night's game against the Giants — an interview that included a musical performance.
Reyes, the 6-foot-5 Cubs slugger, showed off his his vocal range with a performance of Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You."
"You see? It's beautiful, for a big guy," a smiling Reyes told ESPN's Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez and David Cone.
Reyes and his outgoing personality was the talk of Twitter during and after the interview. A few high notes:
