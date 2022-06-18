Cubs Frank Schwindel to IL With Back Injury; Alfonso Rivas Recalled

Tankless: Cubs put Frank Schwindel on IL, recall Rivas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The back tightness that forced Frank Schwindel from Friday's game in the second inning landed The Tank on the Cubs' injured list Saturday.

The Cubs called the injury a lower back strain, and manager David Ross compared it to the issue Schwindel had in spring training that cost him three days of rest before ramping up baseball activities again.

"It feels very similar," said Ross, adding: "Getting Frank all the way healthy was a priority, and not playing short."

The Cubs recalled the versatile Alfonso Rivas from Triple-A Iowa to take his place on the roster.

Schwindel pulled up gimpy Friday when the back tightened while running out a grounder Friday.

He's hitting .237 with eight homers and a .668 OPS this season, but .263 with six of those homers and a .761 OPS in 35 games since two days after an aborted demotion to Iowa early last month.

