Cubs' Frank Schwindel: ‘No Pressure' Replacing Anthony Rizzo

NEW YORK — Even after two Rookie of the Month awards to finish last season and a monthlong rebound from a slow start this year, Frank Schwindel sometimes hears it from fans at Wrigley Field.

“We want Riz-zo! We want Riz-zo!”

“That’s all part of it,” Schwindel said.

All part of being the guy who replaced the face of the franchise after Anthony Rizzo was shipped out at last year’s trade deadline, along with Kris Bryant and Javy Báez.

Well, not exactly, said Schwindel.

“Nobody can replace that guy,” he said.

If anybody could, it should be a guy with a nickname like Tank.

And when taking over at first base for The Face of a franchise, who better than a guy who might have the most animated face on the new-look team?

Either way, that face got a first in-person look at The Face this weekend when the Cubs and Yankees played for the first time in five years.

“It’s fun,” said Schwindel, who chatted up Rizzo Friday at first base for the first time, then reached first twice Saturday.

“We were just BS’ing a little bit over there,” he said. “It was awesome. It was good to finally have a conversation with him. Great guy. It was cool.”

Of all the vacancies left by trades of core players, Rizzo’s cleats might have been the biggest to fill, at least symbolically — if not emotionally for much of the Wrigley faithful.

But not for the Tank, Schwindel said.

“No, I’m not competing with him at all,” said Schwindel. “He made his mark on Chicago. He’s obviously an awesome player and an awesome guy.”

Schwindel, who turns 30 this month, said he’s just focusing on enjoying every minute of a born-again big-league career made possible by the Cubs’ nine-man selloff last July, during which the Cubs quietly claimed him on waivers from Oakland.

“I had no pressure coming in,” he said. “I was just happy to be there and trying to make the most of an opportunity.”

And he had plenty of company, with the likes of Patrick Wisdom and Rafael Ortega getting late-blooming chances with the overhauling Cubs.

“We were in a situation where a lot of the fan favorites left, and we weren’t necessarily in a playoff race,” he said. “So we were just going out there and playing ad showing what we can do.”

A slow start this season, had Schwindel on the way back to the minors May 8.

Almost. A COVID-19 outbreak and flat tire meant Schwindel never got out of Chicago before extreme need put him right back to the big-league roster.

And entering Sunday, he was hitting .270 with six homers, 21 RBIs and an .805 OPS in his last 29 games.

“This last 100 [at-bats] or whatever has been way better than the first 100, so I’m looking to build off that,” he said. “And to just keep enjoying every day.”

