Cubs' Frank Schwindel (Back) Exits Early Vs. Braves

Cubs' Schwindel (back) exits early vs. Braves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Low back tightness forced Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel out of Friday's game against the Braves.

The Cubs first baseman came up limping trying to beat out a ground ball to third base in the second inning. He received medical attention from manager David Ross and trainer PJ Mainville.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Schwindel was able to walk off under his own power, but he will continue to be evaluated, according to the Cubs. P.J. Higgins replaced him at first base. in the top of the third inning.

Schwindel also dealt with back tightness in spring training.

Schwindel entered Friday slashing .238/.283/.388 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 61 games this season.

He's also made two pitching appearances in the last week, including Wednesday's blowout loss to the Padres.

This story will be updated. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.