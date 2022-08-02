Cubs fans thrilled after team holds onto Willson Contreras, Ian Happ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Two All-Stars on the Chicago Cubs will continue to call Wrigley Field home.

The team held onto Willson Contreras and Ian Happ through the 2022 MLB trade deadline, which came to an end at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Sitting almost 20 games under .500, the Cubs were viewed as potential sellers heading into this year’s deadline. Contreras, who started the 2022 MLB All-Star Game behind the plate, was viewed as the top catcher up for grabs. Happ, meanwhile, is a first-time All-Star who can play all over the field defensively.

The two players knew their time as teammates could be coming to a close, as shown with an embrace in the Cubs’ dugout during their last home game on July 26:

Willson Contreras and Ian Happ embrace after today's Cubs win. pic.twitter.com/sR4L8KT2P1 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 26, 2022

Instead, they will return to Wrigley Field on Friday when the Miami Marlins come to Chicago. If the reception on Twitter is any indication, Contreras and Happ will be met with lots of love from the Cubs faithful:

Cannot wait to hear the roar of the crowd when Willson Contreras is announced for his next Wrigley start. — Cubs Insider (@realcubsinsider) August 2, 2022

WILLSON CONTRERAS IS STAYING IN CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/kj8RNL9umx — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) August 2, 2022

cubs fans when it struck 5pm and willson contreras and ian happ weren’t traded: pic.twitter.com/NiPtKF5Jzl — alyssa :) (@lyyssachi) August 2, 2022

Me, seeing that neither Willson Contreras nor Ian Happ were traded at the deadline: pic.twitter.com/N9yMwupbmV — Less Chat, More Hat (@Frustrated_Fan) August 2, 2022

Willson Contreras and Ian Happ when they realize neither of them got traded 😂 pic.twitter.com/P4TDByRr1v — Pickswise (@Pickswise) August 2, 2022

The Chicago Cubs did NOT trade Ian Happ or Willson Contreras.



LETS GO! pic.twitter.com/JJQQCYpSm2 — Just Another Year Chicago (@OfficialJAYCHI) August 2, 2022

While there was plenty of positive reaction, not everybody was thrilled with the Cubs’ deadline inaction:

Some things to consider.



1. Do you use the next to two months to try and extend Willson Contreras?



2. Do they try to do the same with Ian Happ, who has a year of club control remaining?



3. Did something change in the market over the last 24 hours?



All valid questions to ask. https://t.co/jOmPqFLTmn — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) August 2, 2022

Mets fans are mad they didn't get Willson Contreras, Cubs fans are mad they didn't trade him, and they're both going after each other as a result. pic.twitter.com/npB0MqpQ3I — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) August 2, 2022

The Cubs not trading Willson Contreras is a generationally stupid move — AT (@YankeeWRLD) August 2, 2022

If the Cubs don’t use the rest of this year and work out an extension with Willson Contreras, this deadline will go down as the biggest post-World Series mistake by the front office by a long shot. Wouldn’t even compare to anything that’s been done in the last couple years. — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) August 2, 2022

No extension talks for years with Willson Contreras.



Willson Contreras not traded pic.twitter.com/x8HbIM2uyg — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) August 2, 2022

Contreras will become a free agent after this season, while Happ is under team control through 2023.