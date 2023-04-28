Cubs Fans From Viral Bleachers Phone Swap TikTok Meet Up

By Ryan Taylor

Cubs fans from viral bleachers phone swap TikTok meet up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The ideal "How did you meet?" story for a Chicago Cubs fan was caught on video and posted to TikTok on Tuesday. 

One Cubs fan in the bleachers caught the interest of a woman sitting above him in the stands, so he sent his phone up the bleachers for her number, and succeeded, as the video ends with her picking up a call from him. 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

@allyinchi

A true Chicago love story.. passing his phone up the Bleachers at Wrigley after seeing her in the crowd â¾ï¸â¤ï¸#taylorswift #taylorsversion #wrigleyfield #cubsbaseball #lovestory #chicago #baseball #dodgers #la #fyp

â¬ Love Story (Taylorâs Version) - Taylor Swift

Watch as the fans understand the assignment, and pass the fan's phone along like a baton for the woman to punch in her number. They returned the phone back to the guy, who proceeded to call her and kickstart the romance. 

In a separate TikTok, the woman in the video posted with the guy who succeeded in getting her number. The two are clearly hanging out, and the video plays a Taylor Swift song, perfectly depicting the love story from the Cubs game. 

Local

chicago news 4 hours ago

New Libraries Coming to Back of the Yards, Humboldt Park and Woodlawn

antioch 4 hours ago

Suburban Man Using Leaf Blower on His Own Property Shot and Killed By Neighbor: Police

@oliviamarino__

#duet with @allyinchi better see you all May 7th at Wrigley Field ð«¶ð¼ð #TaylorSwift #cubs #wrigleyfield

â¬ Love Story (Taylorâs Version) - Taylor Swift

The potential couple got to see a heckuva game. The Cubs shut out the San Diego Padres, 6-0, from the time of their first TikTok sensation. Yan Gomes went 4-for-4 from the plate with three RBIs, one home run and two runs scored himself. 

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us