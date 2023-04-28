Cubs fans from viral bleachers phone swap TikTok meet up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The ideal "How did you meet?" story for a Chicago Cubs fan was caught on video and posted to TikTok on Tuesday.

One Cubs fan in the bleachers caught the interest of a woman sitting above him in the stands, so he sent his phone up the bleachers for her number, and succeeded, as the video ends with her picking up a call from him.

Watch as the fans understand the assignment, and pass the fan's phone along like a baton for the woman to punch in her number. They returned the phone back to the guy, who proceeded to call her and kickstart the romance.

In a separate TikTok, the woman in the video posted with the guy who succeeded in getting her number. The two are clearly hanging out, and the video plays a Taylor Swift song, perfectly depicting the love story from the Cubs game.

The potential couple got to see a heckuva game. The Cubs shut out the San Diego Padres, 6-0, from the time of their first TikTok sensation. Yan Gomes went 4-for-4 from the plate with three RBIs, one home run and two runs scored himself.

