Cubs' Eric Stout's Promotion to Hometown Team ‘Dream Come True'

Every big-league debut is precious, a special moment marking the long road and tireless journey a player goes through to reach the major leagues.

Eric Stout made his debut in 2018, but Monday seems to be giving that day a run for its money.

The Cubs promoted Stout — a Glen Ellyn native who grew up a fan of the team — from Triple-A Iowa ahead of their series opener against the Padres.

“It's by far a dream come true," Stout said. "It’s better than my first callup with the Royals in 2018. It's something I've always dreamed of.”

Stout stood atop the Wrigley Field mound Monday afternoon, taking in the sights and sounds of the empty ballpark a few hours before game time.

It was a “surreal” moment for the 29-year-old, who has had a winding journey to this point and actually crossed paths with the Cubs years ago.

Stout pitched three seasons at Butler University, and the Cubs invited him for a pre-draft workout in 2014. The Royals scheduled one for him the same day, but Stout couldn’t pass up the chance to throw at Clark and Addison.

“I’ve always wanted to throw in Wrigley,” Stout said. “I told [the Royals], ‘I'm going to Wrigley. I have to go to Wrigley.’"

Funny enough, the Royals ended up drafting Stout in the 13th round, and he made his big-league debut in 2018. He gave up runs in each of his three appearances and was released later that season.

Stout bounced around the next three seasons, pitching for the Reds and Marlins’ farm systems with stops in non-affiliated ball in between, including the Chicago Dogs in 2020.

He played winter ball in Puerto Rico the last three years “just to try to keep my name out there and stay healthy and get some innings.”

Stout took the long road to this point, and he admits he thought about taking the exit ramp up.

“My dad, I had a lot of nights where I thought I was done playing and he pushed me to keep going,” Stout said. “Stuff like that makes me a little bit emotional.

“He just reminded me that you're throwing well, you're healthy," Stout said. "Just keep it going as long as possible."

That mindset led Stout to this opportunity with the Cubs. They signed him to a minor-league deal in March, and he soon picked up a new pitch, a sweeping slider, during a spring training dinner with assistant pitching coach Daniel Moskos.

He credits the slider for helping him have success with Iowa this season. In 16 appearances, he holds a 3.94 ERA while striking out 48 batters (22 walks) in 29 2/3 innings.

That includes seven strikeouts in five innings with Iowa this month before the Cubs called him up.

Stout said his family and friends were set to attend Monday's game vs. San Diego, and that they were "shocked" when he told them the Cubs called him up.

"They were all super pumped," Stout said. "As soon as I texted [my friends], they were like, 'This is happening, isn't it?'

“And I was like, yeah, get your butt in the bleachers for [Monday] night.”

