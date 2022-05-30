Cubs' Drew Smyly (Oblique) Exits Start Vs. Brewers

Cubs' Smyly (oblique) exits start vs. Brewers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Drew Smyly threw three no-hit innings Monday night against the Brewers before exiting with a right oblique soreness.

Cubs manager David Ross and trainer P.J. Mainville went out to check on Smyly as he was warming up before the top of the fourth inning. He walked off with Mainville.

Smyly faced one over the minimum, walking Mike Brosseau in the second. Anderson Espinoza replaced him and made his MLB debut.

The Cubs called Espinoza up from Double-A Tennessee earlier in the day to serve as the '27th man' for Monday's doubleheader vs. Milwaukee.

Losing Smyly for an extended period would be a tough blow for a beleaguered Cubs rotation and pitching staff. Wade Miley landed on the injured list over the weekend, and the Cubs are in the middle of a grueling stretch where they need a ton of pitching.

They're playing 11 games in the current nine-game stretch, that, in addition to Monday, includes a doubleheader Saturday.

Smyly also has been the Cubs' most consistent starter, holding a 3.80 through nine starts, including Monday's three innings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

