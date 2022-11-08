Cubs' Drew Smyly Declines Option, Keeps Door Open for Return

By Gordon Wittenmyer

Cubs' Drew Smyly declines option but discussing return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAS VEGAS — Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly declined his $10 million mutual option for 2023, as expected, but remains in contact with the club on a possible new deal to return.

The option was designed more as a way to add a back-end bonus ($1 million buyout) to his $4.25 million salary in 2022 than as an option either side expected to exercise (the player submits the first decision in the mutual-option process).

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A 3.47 ERA in 22 starts and a repeatedly stated desire to stay with the club put the well liked veteran in play for discussions on a possible multiyear deal to return.

Despite averaging less than five innings per start, Smyly, 33, was a stabilizing force in the rotation, especially during a second half in which the Cubs’ rotation had the third best ERA in the majors, behind only Houston and the Dodgers.

He had two seven-inning starts and a six-inning scoreless start among his final six starts.

Local

2022 Illinois Midterm Results 48 mins ago

Lauren Underwood Defeats Scott Gryder in Illinois' 14th District, NBC News Projects

Illinois Midterm Elections 48 mins ago

‘It's So Hard Not to Have Her Here': Rep. Casten Tears Up in Victory Speech

Indications are the talks on a new deal are in very early stages.

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us