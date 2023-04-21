Cubs' Drew Smyly Couldn't Hear PitchCom Because of Noise at Wrigley

Drew Smyly couldn't hear PitchCom due to noise at Wrigley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just go to the curveball.

According to Drew Smyly after his near-perfect game, the noise and crowd cheering at Wrigley Field prevented him from hearing the PitchCom system.

"Every single game the atmosphere is off the charts compared to wherever else you go in this league," Smyly said. "They really want this team to succeed and do good. In the seventh inning, it got so loud I couldn't even hear my PitchCom."

Smyly couldn't hear the PitchCom and tried mouthing "curveball" to Gomes on the mound to get on the same page. But Gomes had another wrinkle to add to the unfortunate PitchCom error.

"Before that inning started, my earpiece actually fell off. So I couldn't hear it either," Gomes said. "I'm trying to press buttons and he kept coming. That last pitch happened and he's like 'I can't hear.' So I was like (miming) throw the curveball. He's mouthing 'curveball.' That's just kind of how today worked."

Smyly, despite the PitchCom miscommunication and an unfortunate eighth-inning error, had a phenomenal outing. He pitched 7.2 innings, seven of which were perfect. He allowed one hit and struck out 10 batters on 103 pitches. His curveball was easily his most potent, effective pitch, so it was instinctual between Smyly and Gomes to resort to the curveball during a technical difficulty.

What stuck out to Smyly the most, however, was the atmosphere at Wrigley.

"That's how awesome Wrigley is in that moment," Smyly said.

