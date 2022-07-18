Cubs Draft Picks 2022: Live Updates on Day 3 of MLB Draft

Cubs draft picks 2022: Live updates on Day 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs had a clear focus in the first two rounds of the 2022 MLB Draft: pitching.

Nine of the Cubs' first 10 selections were pitchers, including first- and second-round picks Cade Horton and Jackson Ferris.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The draft concludes Tuesday with Rounds 11-20, and you can keep track of the Cubs' final 10 selections here.

Round 11 (323rd overall): LHP Branden Noriega

The Cubs continued their trend in drafting pitchers, selecting Noriega with their first pick on Day 3.

Noriega, who turned 21 this month, pitched for the West Virginia Black Bears in MLB's Draft League this summer. He posted a 4.91 ERA in 10 relief appearances.

The lefty wields upper-90s fastball velocity.

𝚃𝚘𝚙 𝙿𝚒𝚝𝚌𝚑 𝚅𝚎𝚕𝚘𝚌𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚎𝚜 - 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚢 𝟷-𝟹



RHP Cole Paplham, MV - 98.6 MPH🔥

RHP Aaron Roberts, WSP - 98.2🔥

RHP Creed Watkins, WSP - 98.0🔥

RHP Trey Braithwaite, WV - 97.3🔥

RHP Connor Brandon, SC - 96.1🔥

LHP Branden Noriega, WV - 96.1🔥



More⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fIEa8Y1cYH — MLB Draft League Data (@draftleaguedata) July 4, 2022

Round 12 (353rd overall): RHP Mathew Peters, Ivy Tech (Indiana)

Another pitcher for the Cubs. Peters, 22 in December, stands 6-foot-4, 215 pounds.

Peters holds mid-90s fastball velocity that has hit triple digits. He's the 11th pitcher the Cubs selected through the first 12 rounds.

Round 13 (383rd overall): RHP Luis Rujano, Sunshine State Elite Academy (Florida)

Rujano is a big right-hander standing 6-foot-5, 205 pounds. He turned 19 in April but is a 2022 high school grad who's committed to University of South Florida.

According to Perfect Game, he's the No. 13 ranked right-hander in his class and already is hitting 96 mph with his fastball.

Luis Rujano (â22) 95-96 up to 97 twice in his first inning of work. Really easy gas, showed SL @ 77-80 for strikes. Flashed a firm CH at 87. #USF commit. #PGHS #FACA pic.twitter.com/JmbBPnMhxD — Perfect Game Florida (@Florida_PG) June 6, 2022

Round 14 (413th overall): RHP Shane Marshall, Georgia

Marshall, 22, played four seasons with the Bulldogs, mostly as a position player. He was announced as a pitcher when the Cubs drafted him, so it appears he will get converted to pitching full-time.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound right-hander made three career appearances on the mound, all in relief, tossing a combined 1 2/3 innings. He appeared in 92 games total, making 46 starts between catcher and designated hitter.

Round 15 (443rd overall): C Haydn McGeary, Colorado Mesa University

For the first time since the third round, the Cubs drafted a position player.

McGeary, who turns 23 in October, is a big catcher standing 6-foot-5, 235 pounds. He played four years in college at Division II Colorado Mesa.

He hit .448/.522/.930 in 163 career games and was the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

Round 16 (473rd overall): RHP JP Wheat, Next Level Academy (Alabama)

After a brief reprieve from their run of pitching selections, the Cubs went with another arm in the 16th round.

Wheat turns 20 next month and is committed to Georgia Tech. He's 6-foot-5, 185 pounds and ranked the No. 119 right-hander in his class, according to Perfect Game.

His recorded fastball velocity is 95 mph.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.