Cubs Draft Picks 2022: Live Updates on Day 2 of MLB Draft

The Cubs went with a pair of pitchers on Day 1 of the 2022 MLB Draft, selecting right-hander Cade Horton (No. 7 overall) and lefty Jackson Ferris (No. 47).

Who will they select next?

Rounds 3-10 of the draft will commence Monday afternoon before it concludes with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

Stay tuned here for live updates on the Cubs' selections Monday.

Round 3 (86th overall): SS Christopher Paciolla, Temecula Valley High School (California)

The Cubs are set to add another young shortstop to their pipeline after selecting Paciolla with their third pick, 86th overall.

Paciolla, 18, is ranked the No. 166 prospect in the draft by MLB Pipeline. He stands 6-foot-2, 185 pounds.

Paciolla, according to Pipeline, doesn't have much swing-and-miss in his game and is a high-contact bat. He's committed to UCLA.

The Cubs' shortstop pipeline currently includes No. 2 overall prospect Cristian Hernandez, Ed Howard and Kevin Made, among others.

