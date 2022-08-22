Cubs Don't Rule Out 2022 Debut for Brennen Davis Despite Missed Time

Cubs don’t rule out 2022 debut for Brennen Davis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Outfielder Brennen Davis, the Cubs’ top prospect when the season started, is five rehab games into his return from back surgery and, barring setback, could be back with his Triple-A Iowa club within a week or so.

Just in time for Cubs fans to get a look at him at Wrigley Field before the end of the season?

No guarantees. But the Cubs aren’t ruling it out.

“We’re going one day at a time with Brennen,” farm director Jared Banner said. “So we’re going to send him to South Bend this week with the hope being to send him to Triple-A as soon as he’s ready. And we’ll just go day to day from there.”

Davis, who moved from No. 15 to No. 51 on MLB Pipeline’s top-100 prospect list since the early season injury, is scheduled to play a few games for Single-A South Bend, starting Tuesday, then rejoin Iowa.

That should give Davis about a month to play before Iowa’s season ends Sept. 28 — at which point seven games would be left on the Cubs’ schedule.

Davis, whose former Double-A teammates Chris Morel and Nelson Velázquez already are with the big-league club after debuts this season, was widely considered a likely 2022 debut candidate after a breakout minor-league season last year.

But he has just 91 plate appearances this year because of the back issue. That includes a 2-for-14 rehab stint with the Cubs’ Arizona Complex League team, which included a home run and two walks.

“He’s doing well,” Banner said. “He’s keeping a positive attitude. He’s worked really hard with his rehab. At this point, it’s just about getting him back into game activity and knocking some of that rust off.”

