Cubs, Dodgers Game Back on After Lengthy Weather Delay in Chicago

Cubs, Dodgers game back on after weather delay originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Thursday’s Cubs game against the Dodgers is back on. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m., according to the team's Twitter account.

Tonight's game is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. https://t.co/pDi6znUlgy — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 20, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The game was delayed because of weather in the area, the team announced ahead of the first pitch, which was originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect until 7:30 p.m. Wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour could occur at Wrigley Field in the next hours.

The Cubs are set to play at Wrigley Field on Thursday now at 7:45 p.m. and forecast models showed a round of storms and potentially severe weather predicted to hit the Chicago area around 6 p.m.

According to forecast models, the primary threats associated with Thursday's system are damaging winds of up to 60 miles-per-hour, and large hail of up to a half-dollar size. The potential for flooding also exists, along with a "non-zero" tornado threat, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

What happens during the afternoon hours will impact the threat of severe storms later in the day. If sunshine and warmer temps heat up the region, the threat for severe conditions increases during the late afternoon and evening hours. But if overcast conditions and rain keep the atmosphere cool, there's less of a chance of a severe threat, according to the NWS.

"If cloud cover and showers keep temperatures cooler than expected this afternoon, then that would greatly reduce the risk of any severe weather," an alert from the NWS says. "However, if there is some sunshine this afternoon and temperatures are able to heat up, then conditions would likely become favorable for severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and into very early this evening."

If those conditions do form, "all weather elements are at play," the NBC 5 Storm Team says. The threat of a tornado is small, but it cannot be ruled out altogether.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.