Cubs, Diamondbacks Saturday Start Time Delayed by Rain

By Tim Stebbins

Saturday's Diamondbacks-Cubs game at Wrigley Field will start in a rain delay.

First pitch, which was scheduled for 1:20 p.m., was pushed back to 2:50 p.m.

Arizona won the first two games of the four-game series: 3-1 on Thursday and 10-6 on Friday. The Cubs and Diamondbacks hit a combined 11 homers Friday, the most in a game at Wrigley since June 18, 2006 vs. the Tigers.

Justin Steele (1-4, 4.50 ERA) and Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 2.29 ERA) are Saturday's probable starters.

Steele is coming off his best start of the season, when he struck out a career-high batters last Sunday in a win at Arizona.

He became the first Cubs pitcher drafted by the organization to strike out 10 batters since Jeff Samardzija on May 26, 2014.

